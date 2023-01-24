Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Raised by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises approximately 7.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.04. 1,560,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,759. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

