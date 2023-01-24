Sherritt International (TSE:S) PT Raised to C$0.80 at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sherritt International Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE S traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,990. The stock has a market cap of C$254.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

