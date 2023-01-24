Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

