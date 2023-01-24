Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,057 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after buying an additional 2,149,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,109,000 after buying an additional 1,820,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

