Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $57,000 in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 937,237 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 540,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

