Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after buying an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after buying an additional 575,034 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $80,481,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $215.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

