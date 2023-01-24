Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,130 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IWP opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $104.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

