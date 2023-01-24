Short Interest in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Declines By 6.7%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 990,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of API opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Agora has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 66.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agora

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trikon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora during the second quarter worth about $2,285,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora during the second quarter worth about $2,138,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Agora by 60.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Agora by 232.9% during the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 1,106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 773,800 shares during the period. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Agora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.