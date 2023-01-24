Short Interest in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Declines By 6.7%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 990,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Agora Stock Performance
Shares of API opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Agora has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 66.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
