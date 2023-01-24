Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Declines By 12.5%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $59.30. 1,609,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,837. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $66.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($84.78) to €74.00 ($80.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

