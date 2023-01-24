Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Rises By 9.7%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ACGLO opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

