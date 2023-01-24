Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Declines By 9.0%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

