Short Interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expands By 8.1%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 659,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 23,032 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $65.24.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.66 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

