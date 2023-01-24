Short Interest in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Rises By 8.6%

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.34. 801,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Best Buy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.