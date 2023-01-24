Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declines By 9.1%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 48.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 85.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is 16.26. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.42 and a 1 year high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

