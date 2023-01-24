Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rises By 11.6%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVCO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.72. 43,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.92. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $3.42. The company had revenue of $577.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

