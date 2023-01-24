Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Increases By 8.3%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CTR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. 5,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $33.24.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
