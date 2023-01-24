Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Grows By 9.3%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CNO traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 259,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,439. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

