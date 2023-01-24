Short Interest in Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Grows By 5.8%

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,506,900 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 8,041,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 567.1 days.

Currys Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSITF opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Currys has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSITF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 87 ($1.08) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Investec cut shares of Currys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

About Currys

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

