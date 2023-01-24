Short Interest in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Grows By 10.4%

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,570,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 190,748 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 35.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $1,675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

