Short Interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Rises By 8.9%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,590,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 18,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $50,341,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.3 %

DD stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. 1,744,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

