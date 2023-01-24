Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Decreases By 11.9%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on ECOR shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 330 ($4.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Insider Transactions at electroCore
In other news, Director Joseph P. Errico purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,724,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,197.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 670,000 shares of company stock worth $186,650 in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
electroCore Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of ECOR stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.40. 263,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. electroCore has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
Featured Stories
