Short Interest in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Expands By 9.1%

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 315,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 0.6 %

ENZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 11,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,045. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%.

In other news, CEO Hamid Erfanian purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Further Reading

