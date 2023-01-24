Short Interest in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Increases By 8.6%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FR traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $53.03. 187,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.