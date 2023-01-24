Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Increases By 9.0%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 737,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,730,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,620.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. 442,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,029. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $104.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
