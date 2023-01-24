Short Interest in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expands By 6.6%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $769.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.58. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

In other news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,890,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 488,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

