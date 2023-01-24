Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Decreases By 6.5%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,689,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 3,947,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,224.3 days.
Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 11.1 %
OTCMKTS GRBMF opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.90.
About Grupo Bimbo
