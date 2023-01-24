Short Interest in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Decreases By 11.0%

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 690,900 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 775,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Integer Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,643,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,381,000 after buying an additional 762,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,467,000 after purchasing an additional 90,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. Integer has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $342.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.15 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

