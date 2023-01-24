Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declines By 9.5%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.33. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 235.29%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

