Short Interest in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Declines By 9.0%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 441,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 199,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Buckle by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after acquiring an additional 265,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Buckle by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after acquiring an additional 69,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Buckle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,508,000 after acquiring an additional 76,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 342,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.67. 220,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. Buckle has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

