Signature Bank (SBNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $17.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $129.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.90. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $355.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Signature Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

