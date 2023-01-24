Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) & Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Financial Comparison

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sisecam Resources and Smart Sand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00

Smart Sand has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Smart Sand’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Smart Sand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Smart Sand’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sisecam Resources $540.10 million 0.87 $24.40 million $2.86 8.27 Smart Sand $126.65 million 0.68 -$50.67 million ($0.37) -5.13

Sisecam Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand. Smart Sand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sisecam Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sisecam Resources 8.33% 16.33% 9.94% Smart Sand -7.17% -6.53% -4.18%

Summary

Sisecam Resources beats Smart Sand on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

