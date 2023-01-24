SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. 55,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $460.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cathy G. Ackermann bought 5,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $144,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,765.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 729 shares of company stock valued at $20,981. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 359.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.