Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 17,899 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,526 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

