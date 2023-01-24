Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 412.4% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 619,900 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at about $37,767,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 149.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 234,378 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,463,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,637,000 after acquiring an additional 197,550 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,970 shares of company stock worth $5,216,989. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lear Stock Performance

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

NYSE LEA opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $176.80.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.79%.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

