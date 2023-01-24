Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 3,828 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,329,000 after purchasing an additional 605,253 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 311,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 348,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 269,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

