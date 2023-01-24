Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 8,160 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Guess’ worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Guess’ in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 288.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Trading Up 1.6 %

GES stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Guess’, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

