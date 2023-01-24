S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $367.75. 201,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,897. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.