Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Trading Up 7.3 %
NYSE LOV opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.18.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 93.97%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.