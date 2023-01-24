Square Token Price Hits $18.25 on Exchanges (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $18.25 or 0.00079338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $37.75 million and $715,823.22 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Square Token has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Square Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00410689 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,629.83 or 0.28827324 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00587519 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 18.47734254 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $735,196.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.