STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STAA. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $72.60 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.05.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 51,985 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $2,490,601.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares in the company, valued at $414,133,656.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 501,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

