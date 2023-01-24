Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

