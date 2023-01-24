Status Price Tops $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Status has a total market capitalization of $103.97 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00050954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000243 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017933 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00221387 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,922,406,234 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,922,406,234.1360493 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02675475 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $7,182,885.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

