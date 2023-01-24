StockNews.com Downgrades Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to Buy

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,342. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,567,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.