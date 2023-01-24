StockNews.com Downgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Sell

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of SFNC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $236.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

