StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.35.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter.

In other United Insurance news, Director William H. Hood III acquired 47,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 143,857 shares of company stock worth $91,163. Corporate insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 134.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Insurance by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

