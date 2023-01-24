StockNews.com Upgrades Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to “Buy”

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of LSCC traded up $2.74 on Monday, hitting $75.22. 1,271,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,582. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 657,881 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after purchasing an additional 574,941 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor



Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

