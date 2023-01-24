STP (STPT) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

STP (STPT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $72.89 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00051939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 136% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000249 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018024 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00222812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03928683 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $6,125,786.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.