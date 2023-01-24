Strong (STRONG) Price Reaches $6.64 on Major Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Strong has a market capitalization of $917,638.00 and approximately $71,767.94 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $6.64 or 0.00028895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00409280 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,612.33 or 0.28724737 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00589367 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

