Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Down 5.8%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 2,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 68,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Studio City International Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($2.79) million during the quarter.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

