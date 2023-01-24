sUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $59.69 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00408677 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,602.64 or 0.28686102 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00590611 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 59,901,793 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

